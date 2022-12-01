LiquiTech, a leading provider of chemical-free water treatment solutions, welcomes David Pierre as Director of Water Management Programs.
LOMBARD, Ill., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LiquiTech, a leading provider of chemical-free water treatment solutions, welcomes David Pierre as Director of Water Management Programs. Pierre brings more than ten years of experience in waterborne pathogen risk management to LiquiTech, most recently serving as Vice President of Consulting at Special Pathogens Laboratory.
"David Pierre has tremendous knowledge of waterborne pathogens and a deep understanding of water safety and risk management strategies," said Tory Shira, CEO of LiquiTech. "We are thrilled to have him join our team and fully expect his knowledge and expertise will help LiquiTech further enhance its service offerings to become a true water management partner for customers."
While at Special Pathogens Laboratory, Pierre's research was instrumental in advancing the industry's understanding of waterborne pathogens in building plumbing systems. An ASSE/IAPMO/ANSI 12080 Certified Legionella Water Safety Specialist, he has overseen the development of more than 300 water safety and management plans and risk assessments for healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and industrial facilities.
As LiquiTech's Director of Water Management Programs, Pierre will be responsible for partnering with customers to develop a water management solution that addresses their facility's unique water treatment, infrastructure, and compliance needs.
"My entire career has been spent in this industry, and LiquiTech's sustainable solutions, innovative technologies, and knowledgeable staff have always impressed me," said Pierre. "I am thrilled to join a leader in the industry and look forward to combining my expertise with LiquiTech's capabilities to help customers achieve their water safety and management goals."
ABOUT LIQUITECH
For more than 30 years, LiquiTech has partnered with business owners and operators worldwide to provide chemical-free water treatment solutions to address the most challenging water quality issues. From point-of-entry to point-of-use, their innovative approach fortifies building environments, mitigates waterborne pathogen risk, improves water quality, and extends the life of water-bearing equipment. With more than 3,000 installations, LiquiTech is the worldwide leader in smart, clean solutions for water defense. Learn more at liquitech.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Raftery, LiquiTech, 1 8477380933, kraftery@liquitech.com
SOURCE LiquiTech