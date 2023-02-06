A serious name with playful intent, SCARS is a body-focused card game that allows people to normalize experiences, share stories and connect with family and friends on a new level.
LAMPASAS, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Throughout life everyone gains scars, whether seen or unseen. SCARS, launching today, is a card game with body-centered questions that encourages people to make friends with their flaws through conversations and connections.
Game nights with family and friends are one of the best ways to entertain, break the ice and bring people closer together. SCARS is the body-focused conversation card game that deepens connections on game night by allowing people to share stories about topics like, why they got a specific tattoo or how they got their first scar.
There are three ways to play SCARS, depending on the mood of game night:
"Original Way": Shuffle and place the card deck face down. One player pulls a card and reads it aloud to the group. Whoever wants to answer the question can chime in.
"Duality Way": Two cards per player. Take turns reading aloud and answering one card per turn. After the group has answered one card each, pass the remaining card to the player on the left and draw a new card.
"Old-Fashioned Way": Scatter the cards, face down and pick a card that sparks the group's interest and answer the question.
Players are encouraged to answer SCARS questions by sharing as much or as little as they feel comfortable. SCARS isn't about winning or losing, its goal is to normalize experiences, share stories and connect.
"SCARS strives to normalize and embrace what it means to have a range of different bodies and that each and every Body's journey is valid, unique, and not only worth sharing, but being heard," said SCARS co-founder, Erin Montgomery. "Most importantly, these cards were made to serve as a reminder that we are all one thing, in our imperfections, we are human."
SCARS: The Game of Imperfections is available starting at $24 and can be preordered by visiting pr.go2.fund/scars.
Bonfire Socials is a social lifestyle company dedicated to being a better society, together, with core values centered around nature, mental health, wellness and community. Bonfire Socials co-founders, Alex and Erin, shared a desire to bring people together and combat feelings of loneliness and isolation. SCARS is a body-focused, conversation card deck gamified to normalize people's experiences that encourage sharing stories and connecting. For more information, visit https://bonfiresocials.com/.
