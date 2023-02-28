Alioth, a national technology-enabled executive search firm for life sciences companies, has announced the addition of SearchDx to its Hiring Success Platform. SearchDx is a data-driven solution that streamlines the executive recruitment process, resulting in better outcomes for all stakeholders. This new addition to Alioth's platform offers a more efficient, effective, and data-driven approach to executive search, utilizing software, analytics, and deep industry expertise. Alioth's Hiring Success Platform suite of solutions includes OrgDx, BrandDx, and SearchDx, enabling organizations to build high-performing teams, attract and retain top talent, and improve hiring outcomes.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alioth, a national technology-enabled executive search firm for life sciences companies of all stages, announced today the addition of SearchDx to its Hiring Success Platform. SearchDx is a data-driven solution that streamlines the executive recruitment process and improves hiring decisions, creating better outcomes for all stakeholders.
"Our mission at Alioth has always been to establish a new standard for what executive search should be and dramatically improve its outcomes for all stakeholders," said Janet Stafford, Alioth's CEO. "SearchDx represents the next phase of our Hiring Success Platform, and with it, we are redefining the boundaries of value and integration that an executive search firm can bring to its clients."
Executive hiring is an essential component of organizational success, yet it remains one of the most challenging tasks for any business. Despite best efforts, the current approach to executive search results in a high degree of unsuccessful placements. According to industry reports, up to 70% of executives fail within the first 18 months of hire, and over two-thirds of new hire failures at the senior leadership levels are the result of a lack of cultural fit.
SearchDx represents a major advancement in the field of executive talent acquisition. By leveraging software, analytics, and deep industry expertise, SearchDx offers a more efficient, effective, and data-driven approach to executive search. At a time when the consequences of making an unsuccessful executive hire can be catastrophic and the market for top executive talent is hyper competitive, SearchDx provides a clear advantage.
SearchDx is the latest addition to Alioth's Hiring Success Platform, a comprehensive suite of tech-enabled solutions that empower organizations to build resilient and high-performing teams and to attract, hire, and retain the best possible talent.
Alioth's Hiring Success Platform Suite of Solutions:
- OrgDx: an organizational culture & health assessment that empowers company leadership at critical inflection points with data-driven insights and actionable recommendations that support informed decision-making and drive improved business outcomes.
- BrandDx: a comprehensive brand diagnostic that helps companies understand and improve their employer brand reputation and perception through a combination of digital analysis and traditional brand audit methods, delivering actionable insights and recommendations to enhance their public presence, address blind spots, mitigate risks, and ultimately gain a competitive edge in attracting top talent.
- SearchDx: a lightweight diagnostic that transforms the traditional executive search process by providing deep insights into search strategy, organizational alignment, role definition and key outcomes, as well as candidate fit, resulting in a more efficient search process, better hiring decisions, and improved outcomes for all stakeholders.
To support the rollout and adoption of the Hiring Success Platform, Alioth welcomes Emma Lisa Lesica as Vice President of Client Solutions. Emma Lisa brings a depth of experience in organizational change, talent development, and retained search, and will be instrumental in driving the adoption of Alioth's Hiring Success Platform and expanding its market footprint. Prior to joining Alioth, Lesica was a founding member of Daversa Partners, a global specialty executive search and management consulting firm, where she developed people growth strategies across technology verticals. "We are thrilled to be at the forefront of driving innovation in the executive search industry and creating a Hiring Success Platform that will provide real value to our clients and our candidates. I am excited to be joining such a dynamic and dedicated team at Alioth, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of the organization as we continue to develop and refine our suite of solutions."
With the addition of SearchDx to the Hiring Success Platform, Alioth continues to set a new standard for the executive search industry and strengthen its position as the premier provider of talent solutions. The platform's powerful suite of tech-enabled solutions, along with the deep expertise of its leadership team, ensures that Alioth is well-equipped to help organizations of all types attract, hire, and retain the best executive talent for their needs.
About Alioth
Alioth is an innovative executive search firm that specializes in helping life sciences companies of all sizes and stages find exceptional leadership talent and build resilient organizations. With a focus on improving executive hiring outcomes for all stakeholders, Alioth has developed a suite of technology-enabled solutions that help clients optimize the talent acquisition lifecycle and build successful, resilient organizations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company serves clients across the United States and internationally, drawing on a team of experienced consultants and a cutting-edge approach to data analytics for organizational and talent insights. Learn more at alioth.co.
Media Contact
Henry Nothhaft, Jr., Alioth, Inc., 1 512-520-0459, press@alioth.co
SOURCE Alioth, Inc.