AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital A Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Capital A Realty's unrivaled client dedication and unique local market knowledge are powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Working as an Austin agent since 1995, Kathy Anglin shares her extensive marketing expertise and exceptional client services with her community. Her family's roots run deep in the vibrant city, and she has a native-level understanding of its various neighborhoods, namely those on the waterfront. Anglin successfully links people to their life goals through her sharp industry skills and natural communication abilities — and has the accolades to prove it. The acclaimed agent achieved $18 million in sales in 2021 alone and maintains a steady stream of repeat and referral clients. Capital A Realty is Anglin's latest venture.
Specializing in residential and commercial properties, Capital A Realty proves that no job is outside its scope. The confident and communicative team seamlessly integrates clients into their exciting and expanding city using a high level of service that keeps business referral-fueled. Capital A Realty serves Greater Austin, including Travis, Burnet, Hays, Llano, Williamson, and Blanco counties.
Partnering with Side will ensure Capital A Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Capital A Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Capital A Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Too often, once-local companies grow too large and lose touch with the communities they serve," Anglin said. "With Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, I can build a brand that boasts high-quality back-end systems without sacrificing my connection with my beloved city and my valued clients."
About Capital A Realty
Capital A Realty introduces an unparalleled standard of real estate services across Greater Austin, including Travis, Burnet, Hays, Llano, Williamson, and Blanco counties. With unwavering client commitment, Capital A Realty's dependable agents remain available around the clock to ensure any needs are met with urgency. Dedicated and passionate about its work, the Capital A Realty team helps buyers and sellers reach their life goals through their clear communication skills and adept industry knowledge. For more information, visit http://www.capitalarealty.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.side.com.
