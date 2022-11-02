Neural Payments announced its partnership with LemonadeLXP, which will enable the delivery of customized training and support modules to clients, end users.
CINCINNATI, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neural Payments, a Fintech Pioneer in the P2P space, announced today its partnership with LemonadeLXP, which will enable the delivery of customized training and support modules to clients, end users, and partners of Neural Payments.
Using LemonadeLXP's Digital Academy, Neural Payments has launched a branded searchable online support hub with walkthroughs of Neural Payments technology. The hub, which will be used to train and support clients and cardholders, is publicly available at, https://academy.neuralpayments.com.
"Refining the customer experience is a top priority as we continue to invest in the Neural Payments solution, and by partnering with LemonadeLXP, we are now able to focus on training and support for both clients and cardholders who use the NP P2P offering", says Melissa Kopp, Executive Director of Client Experience at Neural Payments. "Through the Neural Payments Digital Academy that we have launched in partnership with LemonadeLXP, we can now deliver onboarding, training and help modules to new and existing clients of NP. We are also planning to launch a series of educational fraud modules aimed at helping banks and credit unions cascade best practices to their cardholders in an environment where cardholders are being deceived into taking actions that result in account takeover."
"It's exciting to see fintech providers starting to use LemonadeLXP and Digital Academy", said John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP. "We already have a healthy roster of FI customers, but now we're seeing an influx of fintech clients who are eager to show their commitment to customer experience by offering better training and support to their clients and end users."
