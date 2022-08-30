Led by Area Manager, Kevin Holton, new branches and team members make their way to InterLinc Mortgage
HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston-based lender, InterLinc Mortgage, has recently welcomed four well-known branches in an effort to expand their footprint. Located in Wilmington, NC, Raleigh, NC, Virginia Beach, VA and Dallas, TX, these branches represent InterLinc's continued commitment to serve American families with superior service. Led by Area Manager, Kevin Holton, the group has plans to expand their production potential while offering their client base and referral partners access to new programs and products.
When asked why InterLinc was a fit for his team, Kevin Holton responded, "Coming from a company that only served military customers, my team is excited to be able to tap into the expanded product offerings that InterLinc offers. We look forward to serving a more diverse customer base and offering mortgage loans to both military and non-military borrowers."
In total, Holton has been in the mortgage business for 32 years. Working as a Loan Originator, Branch Manager, Sales Manager and now Area Manager, Holton's experience is vast and marked by numerous accomplishments. Stand-out achievements throughout his career include Loan Originator of the Year, Branch Manager of the Year, Regional Manager of the Year and being named a top 5 branch out of 185 branches for a Fortune 500 company.
Holton's team will help InterLinc take steps toward their vision of helping 25,000 American families a year with their home financing goals. Taking advantage of the numerous loan programs InterLinc offers and the company's ability to close loans quickly is a huge value-add to Holton and his team and a driving force behind their decision to join.
When asked about bringing the Holton group onboard, CEO and President, Gene Thompson, said, "InterLinc couldn't be more excited to have Kevin and his team onboard. He has proven himself through his impressive career as an industry leader and accomplished motivator of his team. We know that he will acclimate to our family of mortgage professionals and help our company raise the bar when it comes to mortgage production."
Having onboarded in mid-August, the new branches have already hit the ground running and are excited about offering their clients and referral partners an unparalleled mortgage experience thanks to InterLinc's team of operations professionals. Through extensive on-site training, the group has gained valuable skills and assistance in order to be the most effective in their new roles with the company.
"We look forward to seeing what the Holton group does here at InterLinc," said Senior Vice President, James Durham. "We have no doubt that under Kevin's leadership, this team will thrive and reach their own professional goals with the InterLinc team backing them."
Candidates interested in a confidential conversation about joining InterLinc Mortgage can email marketing@lincloan.com
About InterLinc
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage backed securities: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 29 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
Media Contact
TL Nguyen, InterLinc Mortgage, 281-210-5631, tl@lincloan.com
SOURCE InterLinc Mortgage