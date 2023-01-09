Forum Communications Instant Private and Secure Link Communications offerings are delivered via its ConsortLink™ Server Platform and SPLaaS™ (Secure Private Link as a Service) Cloud Service. Forum Communications' IP based Secure Link Communications System provides instant, secure and private communications (Hotline Services) between select key individuals or groups of an organization. It is based on our highly innovative and proven Consortium conferencing platform coupled with enhanced audio features, military approved encryption and pre-defined and pre-registered participants. It is offered as an on-premise server platform, ConsortLink™ and as a Cloud based service, SPLaaS™.
RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Situations arise where a one-touch blast dial to a small team is required for real-time consultation and a quick action plan to resolve an emergency incident. For small to medium businesses performing this through Forum's Cloud service, Secure Private Link as a Service (SLPaaS™) not only ensures instant response communications but also ensures that the communication stream is secure and private. See Forum's Cloud Service SPLaaS™.
For medium to large businesses, having an on-premise ConsortLink™ server may be a better solution. This hotline type communications provides unique private and instant links without having to go through any carriers or attach to a carrier number. It is a highly secure and private communications link based on the state-of-the-art secure SIP/WebRTC software technology. It is offered as a one-to-one quick link or one-to-many instant team reach link. The ConsortLink server provides high fidelity voice quality private link communications. The participant phones remain registered with ConsortLink allowing for an instant connection with the pre-defined group members.
This communications capability is within the complete control of the organization and without any third-party involvement like some social voice apps.
Limited trials of this service have started. After completion of Alpha and field Beta trials, both on-premises and cloud-based offerings will be generally available for customers starting 3rd quarter.
About Forum Communications International:
Forum Communications International provides industry-leading Secure, Real-Time Emergency Alert and Conferencing products and solutions along with intelligent peripheral products based on a powerful and compelling Communications Technology Platform called Consortium™
Forum's products cater to a wide variety of use cases including Commercial Airport and Air Force Base Emergency Alert systems, Medical Emergency Response systems, Military Secure Conferencing systems, Critical Enterprise Operations Alert, Facility Incident Response systems and Secure Private Hotline/Instant Team Reach Business Communication systems. Forum offers both On-Premises and Cloud-based solutions.
Forum's systems have been deployed in over 500 large installations across 10 countries in Military, Federal, State and Enterprise sectors. Forum serves over 45 of the top 100 US Airports and 200 Air Force Bases and operates within 300+ sites in the United States and 20+ in Europe
Forum is based out of Dallas, TX.
For more information call Forum Communications at 972-680-0700 or visit our website at http://www.Forum-com.com.
