The 2023 Best Lawyers in America© report named four attorneys at DFW-based FBFK law firm to this year's edition, including Dan Baucum, Kelly Kubasta, Richard Spencer and Kenn Webb. Rachael Smiley and Ryan Marrone were also recognized as "Ones to Watch."
DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 Best Lawyers in America© report, based solely on peer review and the "gold standard" in the legal industry, announced that four attorneys at DFW-based FBFK law firm were included in this year's edition. Dan Baucum, Kelly Kubasta, Richard Spencer and Kenn Webb were recognized among their peers worldwide for expertise in their respective practice areas. Additionally, Rachael Smiley and Ryan Marrone were recognized as "Ones to Watch."
Published in more than 70 countries around the world for 41 years, The Best Lawyers in America recognizes top legal talent and only lawyers recognized in the current edition are eligible to vote for the upcoming edition. The report's "Ones to Watch" recognizes lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice.
FBFK attorneys selected as Best Lawyers include:
· Dan Baucum (Tax Law) – a tax and business attorney with extensive private practice and IRS experience, Baucum represents business owners and investors with tax planning, business issues, and federal tax disputes. He also consults with legal and accounting professionals on federal tax matters and IRS practice. Baucum is the immediate past Chair of the State Bar of Texas Tax Section, a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel, and is an Adjunct Professor of Law at Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law and at Baylor Law School. He is a five-time The Best Lawyers in America honoree.
· Kelly Kubasta (Commercial Litigation - Intellectual Property) – as co-leader of FBFK's intellectual property practice group, Kubasta focuses on a wide array of intellectual property, with particular emphasis on patent, trademark, and trade dress litigation and licensing. He has extensive litigation experience, advising both plaintiffs and defendants, in Federal Court – both trial and through appeal – as well as in Texas state court. Kubasta is a nine-time The Best Lawyers in America honoree, recently served as a Board Member of TeXchange DFW, and works with various non-profit organizations.
· Richard L. Spencer (Real Estate Law) – recognized for 12 years as a Best Lawyer in America, Spencer is triple-board certified in real estate law and was a member of the Texas Board of Legal Specialization real estate advisory commission. He is a Fellow in the American College of Real Estate Attorneys, a Director of the Texas Bar College, and was Chairman of both the Real Property Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar Texas and the Texas College of Real Estate Attorneys. Spencer chaired the committee that drafted and passed the Texas Assignment of Rents Act, Ch. 64 of the Tex. Property Code, and the Texas Real Estate Forms Committee. He is also a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and a well-recognized Course Director, author, and presenter in advanced real estate law courses. Spencer is the recipient of the Jim Bowmer Professionalism Award, Weatherbie Workhorse Award, and Standing Ovation Award from the State Bar of Texas and is a board member of the Hay Center Foundation and former Chair.
· Kenn W. Webb (Corporate Law) – with more than 35 years of business law experience, Webb has represented businesses ranging from industry leaders to start-up ventures across many industries. His expertise includes securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, SEC filings, and a wide variety of commercial contracts and other corporate matters, as well as corporate Board governance matters and entrepreneurial entity formation and financings. A five-year The Best Lawyers in America honoree, Webb is also actively involved in the community, serving on the Boards of several nonprofits and having previously served as Chair of the City of Dallas Citizen Homelessness Commission and as President of The Council on Alcohol & Drugs (now Recovery Resource Council). He is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.
FBFK attorneys selected as "Ones to Watch" include:
· Rachael Smiley (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law) –
a three-time "Ones to Watch" honoree and an attorney and shareholder at FBFK, Smiley has more than a decade of bankruptcy and reorganization law experience, with specific expertise in all steps of the Chapter 11 reorganization process, including asset sales, plan confirmation, and post-confirmation plan administration. She also has experience litigating a variety of disputes, including contested matters and adversary proceedings. Smiley is a Member of the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) and the Dallas Bar Association – Bankruptcy and Commercial Law section, a Global Executive Board Member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and has served as Chair of the DFW network of IWIRC (International Women's Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation).
· Ryan Marrone (Commercial Litigation) – a 2021 and 2022 Super Lawyers' Texas Rising Stars honoree, a D Magazine 2022 Best Lawyers Under 40 honoree, and an experienced commercial litigator/attorney at FBFK, Marrone currently serves as chair of the Collin County Bar Association Young Lawyers Section and chair of the FBFK Mentorship Program.
About FBFK
Celebrating 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano and Houston, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. and the Silicon Valley. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. http://www.fbfk.law.
Media Contact
Melissa Flynn, FBFK Law Firm, 1 8438177653, melissa@melissaflynnpr.com
SOURCE FBFK Law Firm