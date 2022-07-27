Hurricanes in southeast Texas from Houston to Beaumont and as far south as Corpus Christi can cause devastating effects to your home and property. Fresh Lawn shares tips on how to take care of the lawn in preparation for these destructive weather systems.
HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hurricane season is upon us again. In southeast Texas hurricane season is from June 1 until November 30. Typically the most active time of the season begins in August and ends in October. The predictions are that 2022 will experience an active hurricane season during those months. Here is what to know if a hurricane watch or warning is issued in your area. The weather forecasters are able to predict the timing and location of a hurricane landing with surprising accuracy and does afford ample time to prepare your yard for what might come. Taking these actions will help minimize the damages caused to the lawn.
- Secure or bring inside any loose objects that could possibly be turned into projectiles. High winds that come from hurricanes and the offshoot tornados that can occur can be in excess of 100 mph. Any loose objects that could be carried by high winds can become a hazard to people and property. Lawn ornaments, garbage cans, toys, or play equipment should be put away.
- Hurricanes are known to cause widespread flooding especially in low lying areas. Flooding and the effects can last for days or even weeks after the initial flood occurs. Be sure to move items in the yard that can be damaged by flood waters to a higher level.
- Do not leave open containers of gasoline or other hazardous materials like chemicals, fertilizers, or motor oil outside during a storm where they could possibly spill and contaminate your lawn.
- Hurricanes and tornados are known for damaging gates and tearing down fences. Inspect the fencing for any weakened or damaged areas and secure these areas so that fencing has a better chance of surviving high winds and flooding.
- Bring any potted flowers or plants inside so that they do not experience the damage that comes with high winds and flood waters.
- Inspect the lawn for any sharp objects that night be sticking up and would cause harm if stepped on while trying to wade or navigate through standing flood waters. Remove any harmful objects to avoid injury to person or property.
- Securely tie down any small trees or plants that could get blown out of their beds or washed away. Long stakes with a flag on top can be used for this purpose. Make sure the flags would be visible over any normal amount of flooding. Make sure the stakes are driven far enough into the ground to prevent them from blowing away.
- Cut away all dead tree branches to prevent them from falling onto your house. If possible move objects that could possibly be damaged by falling trees or tree limbs.
- When the hurricane is over and the flooding and/or winds have subsided contact a trusted lawn care professional to help return the yard to its' original condition or even better.
While preparing for a storm is never 100%, these tips will help to protect both your yard and your home this hurricane season. For these and other lawn care related tips visit freshlawn.com.
