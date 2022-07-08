Two of the nation's leading healthcare IT service providers come together as one.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT service provider ICE Technologies (ICE) has entered into an agreement to merge with ANATOMY_IT. (A_IT.), a leader in healthcare-focused information technology and cybersecurity services headquartered in White Plains, NY. Founded in Pella, IA, ICE Technologies has been providing managed IT services and support to hospitals and healthcare organizations since 1990. As one company, this shared industry focus and vertical expertise will provide ANATOMY_IT. with the additional resources needed to expand their delivery of IT services and support to more healthcare providers across the nation.
"We are thrilled to be joining ANATOMY_IT. Their reputation combined with our talented team and thirty years of healthcare IT service excellence will enable us to provide our clients with an unbelievable service portfolio and experience," said Keith Van Donselaar, President & CEO of ICE Technologies.
ICE Technologies specializes in providing rural community and critical access hospitals with IT solutions that are tailored to the unique operational needs of the organization. Over the course of three decades, ICE has developed the toolsets, blueprints, and best practices required to deliver practical IT solutions to facilities of all sizes and geographies. As a full-service provider, ICE Technologies offers a wide array of services in the areas of cybersecurity, consulting, systems management, remote support, and more.
Together with ICE Technologies, ANATOMY_IT. will be one of the largest managed services providers with a vertical focus in the healthcare industry. ICE's experience working with critical access hospitals is a valuable addition to A_IT.'s customer base and will position the company to expand both its geographical footprint and operational efficiency.
"The ICE Technologies team has demonstrated the same level of passion and customer service that we strive to deliver to every single client. Our mission to become the largest and most respected healthcare-focused MSPs in North America is shared amongst our leadership teams and that alignment is important to a successful merger. We couldn't be more excited to have them join our growing family," said Tom Telesca, CEO of ANATOMY_IT.
About ANATOMY_IT.
ANATOMY_IT. is one of the largest managed IT service providers for the healthcare industry. Our purpose is to leverage over 30 years of experience in healthcare IT to power, secure, and transform mid-size businesses across the healthcare continuum. With end-to-end solutions for managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud computing, IT consulting, and HIPAA compliance, we power peace of mind for hundreds of clients across the US.
