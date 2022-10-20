Sagora Senior Living is now the operator of four senior living communities located in the state of Nebraska effective today, October 20, 2022.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sagora Senior Living is now the operator of four senior living communities located in the state of Nebraska effective today, October 20, 2022. The addition of these communities expands Sagora Senior Living's operations to 61 communities across 12 states.
"We are looking forward to the opportunity to expand our Resident First philosophy and further enrich the lives of seniors," Sagora Senior Living President Bryan McCaleb said. "Our growth allows us to better serve residents and drive positive change in their lives by providing them with an exceptional living experience."
Sagora Senior Living has begun to implement its core values and standards in these communities and will continue to do so over the next few months. Each community has been rebranded under the Bailey Pointe name, which serves to reflect the comfortable, home-like atmosphere of these communities while honoring the state's railroad heritage and the role it played in shaping America.
The newly operated Sagora communities include:
- The Windcrest on Van Dorn in Lincoln, Nebraska, now rebranded as Bailey Point Assisted Living at Van Dorn
- The Waterford at Miracle Hills in Omaha, Nebraska, now rebranded as Bailey Point Assisted Living at Miracle Hills
- The Waterford at Roxbury Park in Omaha, Nebraska, now rebranded as Bailey Point Assisted Living at Roxbury Park
- The Waterford at Woodbridge in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, now rebranded as Bailey Point Assisted Living at Plattsmouth
ABOUT SAGORA SENIOR LIVING
Sagora Senior Living is among the nation's Top-50 senior housing providers and is built upon a Resident First philosophy. The company operates 61 senior living communities with Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options. Sagora Senior Living's communities span 12 states: Texas, California, Oklahoma, Illinois, New York, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, North Dakota, Nebraska, Alabama and Mississippi. For additional information, please visit Sagora.com.
