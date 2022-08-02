Harmony SHR™ is an upper extremity robotic rehabilitation system that works with a patient’s scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive therapy for both arms. As an upper extremity exercise device, Harmony SHR may assist in the treatment of upper body movement impairments, including: neurological injury, neuromuscular disease, musculoskeletal disease, musculoskeletal rehabilitation post-procedure (rotator cuff tear, etc.), and upper limb prosthetic/transplant rehab.