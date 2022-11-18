Destination Welcomes Guests with a Million+ Lights, 8 Themed Attractions, Free Passes to Media & Family
HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Lone Star Lights" Huntsville, Texas's Newest Holiday Attraction opens 17 acres with over 1 million lights for family festivities November 25th to December 22nd. The epic park is built to entertain and engage all ages backed by 8 themed zones with lodging available. Visitors should expect unforgettable ways to encounter The Season with Fun, Joy, and Great Family Memories like no other.
- Tickets Available Now: Adults $32, Kids $22: lonestarlights.com/tickets
- Media, Be Our Guest! Free Press Passes, Family & Friends: lonestarlights.com/press
Lone Star Lights Park includes:
• Immersive holiday
• Zip lines
• Family holiday photos
experience on 17 acres
• Escape room
beside the 45-foot
• Over 1 million lights
• Horse rides
Heritage Christmas
• Holiday foods
• Petting farm
Tree
• Artisan marketplace
• Dinner theatre
• Kids can even try their
• Arctic Aerial adventure
• Overnight lodging
luck on the Buckin'
course
• Gingerbread Square
Barrel
• Sledding on 270 tons of
Santa's Cabin
• Food Trucks and
real snow
• Toymakers Workshop
S'mores
• Live entertainment
Houston's own A.D. Players will perform a nightly Dinner Theatre and unique holiday overnight lodging packages are available for families and groups in private rooms or cabins.
Press Coverage, Local Interviews Set: Promote people coming together to enjoy this Holiday with something fresh, unique, 'Texas', appropriate for all ages. Please invite your family, friends during your visit, free of charge. (Nov 25–27, Dec 2–4, 9–11, 15–22) We have interviews of family attendees interested in sharing experience with media, ready.
Discount Code: Unique coupon code is available for your viewers, listeners, readers for $5 off admission.
"Our team with Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek lives to create immersive, interactive, playful and surprising experiences that bring people together in new ways. Our heart is to serve our communities," - Lisa Olson, Executive Director | Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek
A new 1 million+ light, immersive experience to brighten the Houston Area this Christmas season, sure to become a Texas family tradition. See more at Lone Star Lights.
