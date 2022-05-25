Attendees will be able to explore how Sigmetrix can help them deliver more innovative products through better understanding of mechanical variation
MCKINNEY, Texas , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, global experts in enabling better products through mechanical variation management, announced they will again be a Sponsor of Realize LIVE Europe from May 31 – June 2, 2022. Realize LIVE brings together the global community of Siemens users to benefit from relevant tips and actionable insights on the topics that matter to them most — topics like model-based systems engineering, additive manufacturing, autonomous everywhere, and the digital twin. That content also comes from the people most qualified to give it: real users, who are applying Siemens solutions every day. The Sigmetrix team will be at booth 9 to demonstrate their products and answer any questions attendees may have.
Sigmetrix's solutions have been helping companies deliver better products through mechanical variation management for over 25 years. Mechanical variation is a harsh reality of manufacturing and assembly processes, and companies who successfully manage this variation reap many competitive benefits. Sigmetrix can help:
- • Maximize the return on your MBD/MBE investment
- • Improve profitability by balancing product quality with manufacturing cost
- • Achieve faster time to market by reducing design and prototype cycles
- • Deliver more innovative products through better understanding of mechanical variation
- • Capture, transfer, and retain critical product and process knowledge
"Delivering more innovative products through better understanding of mechanical variation is one of our core business values that we will be highlighting during the conference," said Ed Walsh, VP of Global Sales at Sigmetrix. "Attendees will be able to learn how our solutions can enable their product development teams to analyze concepts that had been considered too difficult to model, and can provide insights that allow exploration of breakthrough change."
Traditional views on the management and understanding of mechanical variation have stifled innovation in some companies and limited them to only developing derivative products. The best-performing companies see how a consistent understanding of mechanical variation throughout an organization and the ability to quickly simulate sensitivity to variation in concepts leads to more innovative, breakthrough products. This is from several factors, including being able to:
- • Check product/process feasibility before costly investment
- • Compare multiple product/process concepts early in the process
- • Remove barriers to innovation imposed by dependence on legacy tools/processes
- • Provide insights that allow exploration of breakthrough change
- • Analyze product concepts that had been considered too difficult to model
Attendees will want to make sure to catch the virtual presentation by Ross Snyder, Application Engineer at Sigmetrix, titled: "Include the Effects of Thermal Expansion in your Model with CETOL 6σ v11.2." This presentation will provide a brief description and demonstration of the latest version of CETOL with functionality enabling engineers to include thermal effects in variation analyses extremely quickly.
CETOL 6σ for NX enables product development teams to easily and fully understand the often-complex impact of dimensional and assembly variation on their designs. This knowledge enables them to make adjustments before problems appear in manufacturing or, even worse, in their customers' hands. Users of all expertise will appreciate the multiple levels of assistance available within the software.
In addition to demonstrating CETOL 6σ at their booth, Sigmetrix will be showing off their entire portfolio of comprehensive, easy-to-use solutions including:
- • EZtol, a 1D analysis tool designed to make it easier to create, manage and report upon multiple 1D tolerance analyses in an assembly
- • Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD
- • Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
To learn more about Realize LIVE Europe visit https://event.sw.siemens.com/realize-live-europe/home.
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.
Media Contact
Alana Duma, Sigmetrix, 9725427517, aduma@sigmetrix.com
SOURCE Sigmetrix