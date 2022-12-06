The Pillars Christian Learning Center of San Antonio, Texas is among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 18th annual Aggie 100™ which honors the fastest-growing companies owned by former students of Texas A&M University. The Pillars Christian Learning Center was recognized as number 32 with a compound annual growth rate of 67.447%. The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.
SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pillars Christian Learning Center of San Antonio, Texas is among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 18th annual Aggie 100™ which honors the fastest-growing companies owned by former students of Texas A&M University. The Pillars Christian Learning Center was recognized as number 32 with a compound annual growth rate of 67.447%. The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.
The Pillars Christian Learning Center was founded in 2009 by Geren and Melissa Anderson, both alumni of Texas A&M University. The Pillars offers families premier, faith-based childcare focused on academic excellence. The Pillars has seen phenomenal growth over the last decade and has expanded beyond San Antonio into Bulverde, Cibolo, New Braunfels, Midlothian, and Colleyville, Texas.
"Melissa and I are excited The Pillars was honored as an Aggie 100 company in 2022," Geren Anderson stated. "This is a testimony to how well received our model of academic excellence and spiritual development is by the families and communities we serve. We are also very proud to be founded and headquartered in San Antonio. This is our home, and we have an amazing team here that shares a passion for our mission. The Pillars has grown to one of the largest independently owned childcare companies in central and south Texas and we look forward to more years of growth ahead in the San Antonio and Dallas - Ft. Worth areas and beyond!"
The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2019 to 2021 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field on Nov. 4, 2022. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students and fellow entrepreneurs.
"Now in its 18th year, the Aggie 100™ continues to re-set the standard for recognizing and celebrating the best of our Aggie entrepreneurs across the globe. These 100 companies and their Aggie founders and leaders have proven their determination for success, and we're excited to welcome them to the Aggie 100 family. This year saw our second-highest number of applications ever, indicating just how competitive these rankings have become. This 18th class of the Aggie 100 represents the cream that has truly risen to the top, and we're honored to be a part of their company's story and success," said Blake Petty '98, executive director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.
A complete list of Aggie 100 companies, including past years, can be viewed at aggie100.com.
About The Pillars Christian Learning Center
The Pillars Christian Learning Center was founded in San Antonio, Texas in 2009 by Geren and Melissa Anderson. The Pillars provides premier, faith-based childcare focused on academic excellence to families in San Antonio, Bulverde, Cibolo, New Braunfels, Midlothian, and Colleyville, Texas. The Pillars was named one of "Three Best Rated" Preschools in 2019 and joined the "Aggie 100" List of fastest growing companies in 2022. Several of The Pillars schools are rated 4-Stars (the highest possible rating) by the Texas Rising Star Program. The Pillars also gives back to the local community and is proud to support mission-minded organizations and charities including Arms of Hope, the San Antonio Food Bank and Pursuit Church San Antonio's Community Food Pantry.
Media Contact
Susan Harr, The Pillars Christian Learning Center, 1 9566486329, sharr@thepillarsclc.com
SOURCE The Pillars Christian Learning Center