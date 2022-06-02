Gemba Academy's New Fault Tree Analysis Course Helps Participants Understand How a Series of Lower-Level Events Can Lead to Undesirable Outcomes, Accidents, and Equipment Failures

KELLER, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification, is pleased to introduce an online, on-demand, video-based course on Fault Tree Analysis. This course is designed to help participants under­stand how a series of low­er-lev­el events can lead to unde­sirable outcomes, accidents, and equipment failures.

"Fault Tree Analy­sis is a top-down, deduc­tive approach to under­stand­ing how a series of low­er-lev­el events can result in an unde­sired event, acci­dent, or equip­ment fail­ure," explains Kevin Meyer, Co-Founder and Partner of Gemba Academy. "This dia­gram uses a set of sym­bols to rep­re­sent for­mal log­ic and to assign prob­a­bil­i­ties. Per­form­ing Fault Tree Analy­sis helps us to under­stand how spe­cif­ic sys­tems can fail, assign risk rates, and iden­ti­fy the best ways to reduce these risks."

Gemba Academy's Fault Tree Analysis course consists of three parts:

  • What Is Fault Tree Analysis?
  • How To Do a Fault Tree Analysis
  • Getting Started With Fault Tree Analysis

The new Fault Tree Analysis course is part of a broader training program in the School of Lean. Gemba Academy's ever-expanding library of Lean train­ing mate­r­i­al helps work teams develop a con­sis­tent, con­tin­u­ous improve­ment mind­set.

To register for Gemba Academy's Fault Tree Analysis course, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/fault-tree-analysis or contact https://www.gembaacademy.com/about/contact-us.

To explore Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.

About Gemba Academy:

Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.

