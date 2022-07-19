Xulon Press presents a refreshing perspective from the eyes of a young woman – to be enjoyed and appreciated by women of all ages.
FLOWER MOUND, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Summer Danielle takes readers on an unforgettable and thought-provoking journey in A Walk With Summer: 15 Day Woman's Devotional ($13.49, paperback, 9781662853494; $5.99, e-book, 9781662853500).
Summer Danielle penned an inspiring,15-day devotional for young, and young at heart, Christian women in their walk with Christ. Readers will follow her path to spiritual growth and reflection, every day for fifteen days. Her aim is to help others draw closer to God and become more of who He wants them to be. The book includes a special introduction describing a piece of the author's life and testimony with accepting Christ into her life. She transparently tells of some traumas experienced during her childhood. She shares the trials and tribulations of her life growing up, and how the Lord was teaching her and refining her character during that time, forming her into the woman she is today.
When asked what inspired her to write this book, the author said, " God! I started writing this in 2018 when God began clearly instructing me to start writing a book."
Summer Danielle is a 22 year old woman of God, on a mission for the King of kings, loving people recklessly all the way to the feet of Jesus. She was born in North Carolina, grew up moving from house to house for most of her life. She is now a proud Texan. Despite being a young woman, Summer Danielle is recognized for having an old soul, as she has endured many hardships throughout her life. The start of her life filled with trauma and lack of love, her greatest passion became to love the people of God. Her intention is to impact, inspire, encourage and lead others into the love of the Lord that is waiting for them. Summer Danielle desires to live a life honoring God and bring as many people on the journey with Him and for Him; basking in His love and loving His people. A devoted disciple of Jesus Christ, she answered the command to write a book and this is just the beginning of what God had planned for her. She enjoys the Dallas outdoors, walking around, shopping and surfing on the lake. She also appreciates everything fashion, cars, music and a passion for health.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. A Walk With Summer: 15 Day Woman's Devotional is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
