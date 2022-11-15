Donna Rea receives prestigious honor as she retires from fulltime operations
CINCINNATI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions, the leader in senior relocation and transition services, is humbled to present Donna Rea, retired owner of Caring Transitions North Dallas Suburbs, with the Service and Contribution award.
The award is given each year to an individual who displays dedication to the network and has given time to fellow franchisees while growing their own successful business. This person sets an example for others and understands what it means to "walk in shoes of service."
Donna recently retired from day-to-day operations at Caring Transitions North Dallas Suburbs turning the company over to her daughter and business partner, Nicole Maher. During her ten years of running the company, she provided exemplary service to families in the Collin and Dallas County area and has been the franchise owner that peers turn to for advice and guidance.
"There's no better choice for the Service and Contribution Award than Donna Rea," said Ray Fabik, Caring Transitions President. "She is truly what this company is all about and we wish her nothing but happiness and relaxation as she sails off into retirement. She's earned it."
Donna launched the company with her late husband, Jeff Rea, in 2011. Jeff lost his battle with cancer in 2016, leaving Donna and Nicole to continue his legacy. The two women have stepped up to continue to grow the company into something Jeff would be truly proud of.
"When we first started this more than 10 years ago, we did it to help people. That was always the mission," said Donna Rea. "Caring Transitions has become a family, and this is a wonderful way to enter retirement. I'm not done yet! I plan to take on speaking engagements at new senior communities, widow and church groups and continue support to fellow franchisees whenever needed and will always be available to fellow franchisees."
Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.
About Caring Transitions
Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 250 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, right-sizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.
