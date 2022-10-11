Martye Kendrick, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice, will speak at the annual National Association of Bond Lawyers (NABL) conference in Chicago, Oct. 12-14.
HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martye Kendrick, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice, will speak at the annual National Association of Bond Lawyers (NABL) conference in Chicago, Oct. 12-14. The conference will be a hybrid event.
Kendrick will be a panelist during the session "Private Activity Bond Test" Oct. 13. The session will discuss basic principles of the private activity bond tests and issues commonly encountered in the identification, measurement, and allocation of private business use.
"NABL provides high level educational forums and strong community for bond lawyers," Kendrick said. "It is a true honor to share my knowledge and experience at such a well-regarded conference."
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NABL has more than 2,500 members. The organization exists to promote the integrity of the municipal market by advancing the understanding of and compliance with the law affecting public finance, according to its website.
Kendrick is a highly accomplished attorney based in the firm's Houston office. She has deep experience handling matters relating to tax-exempt bond financings, commercial real estate transactions, structured finance, and tax. Known for being both thoughtful and decisive, she takes a collaborative and consultive approach with her clients and helps them make sound decisions to drive their businesses forward. As a strategic advisor, Kendrick cultivates and nurtures relationships with clients, peers, and partners in both the public and private sectors.
