LAKE CHARLES, La., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If you're a leader or history buff, this book will confidently put you on the road to becoming a great one, and the leadership lessons offered will help you expand your influence, strengthen your organization, and advance your career," says Dr. Rob Carter III, author of the book, A Man Named Robert: Lessons from the Life of America's First Great Emancipator. (source: themorningmind.com)
"My book is intended for people who desire to learn more about how to become their best selves," says Carter, an expert in human performance enhancement and leadership development.
Robert Carter III, our Forgotten Founding Father, was a slave owner—however, he argued that slavery was morally evil and inconsistent with Christian values. Ultimately, his tireless efforts and creative use of his resources resulted in gradual change, including the annulment of the former law banning individual slaveowners from freeing their slaves.
"Early on, The other Robert Carter III did more to abolish slavery than Presidents Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln combined," says Carter, and "as a Black American author, I am very proud to share a name with this great man."
"I am excited to help others better understand this consideration to American democracy and freedom," says Carter
"Our Forgotten Founding Father was a brilliant strategist who abhorred slavery," says Carter, "he used his wealth, influence, and connections to drive change."
"Despite Carter's audacious move — or perhaps because of it — his name has all but disappeared from the archives of American history," says Carter, "We can all learn from his life lessons and experiences to drive difficult transformations in our own lives."
"We all have vital things we need to work on to improve our communication, connections, and daily functioning," says Carter.
Carter delivers eleven fundamental leadership principles based on the remarkable life of our Forgotten Founding Father, Robert "The Councilor" Carter III.
And in today's world, his wisdom and teachings are needed more than ever. A Man Named Robert chronicles the actions of Robert Carter III's life and identifies the key leadership lessons he displayed, such as:
Lesson #1: Turn Tragedy into Triumph: Tragedy is part of the human experience. Learn some tips to help you set aside the sadness when you're feeling low.
Lesson #2: Build Strong Relationships. At the end of the day, relationships are what give the majority of people a solid motivation to enjoy life.
Lesson #3: Find Your Authentic Self. Discover to observe yourself like a fly on the wall and live in the present moment.
Lesson #4: Lead from the Front. Learning how to lead from the front means demonstrating your leadership by going first. Leaders do the hard things first to exhibit how it can be done.
Book available on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/2p8uht8c . Start learning more about our Forgotten Founding Father and explore the outstanding lessons that you can learn from his experiences and life as an American slave owner.
Dr. Robert Carter III is a Colonel in the United States Army and the bestselling author of The Morning Mind: Use Your Brain to Master Your Day and Supercharge Your Life. He received a doctorate in Biomedical Sciences (Integrative Physiology), and three master's degrees in Public Health, Strategic Studies, and Biological Sciences, He also holds academic appointments at the Los Angeles Pacific University (Azusa Pacific University System), the University of Maryland, and The University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio. Dr. Carter completed his postdoctoral studies as an Alonso Yerby Fellow at Harvard School of Public Health.
