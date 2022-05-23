Bone joins The 20's executive leadership team as CRO
PLANO, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading MSP organization, The 20, today announced the appointment of Michael Bone to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. The hire comes as the company continues to enhance its corporate structure to sustain growth and expand into new markets.
Bone joins The 20 with 25 years of corporate leadership experience in IT and software industries, and his expertise spans both SaaS and on-premises environments. Throughout his career, Bone has consistently built out sales and marketing operations that fuel organic growth and drive client satisfaction. His previous roles include CRO at ESW Capital, CRO at CompassMSP, leading global sales at CyberLinkASP, and a senior consultant role at Huthwaite, the creators of "SPIN" solution selling.
In his role as CRO, Bone will seek to elevate The 20's services, augment client-facing operations, and enable client success through innovative solutions and consultative selling.
"It's exciting to think about what Michael's leadership skills and passion for building strong partner relationships will do for our growing company," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "Michael's forward-looking sales and revenue operations methodologies dovetail perfectly with our growth strategy. His industry expertise will be a vital part of The 20's ongoing mission to provide clients with exceptional services that ensure their long-term success."
"I'm deeply grateful for this opportunity and excited about the future," said Bone. "The 20 is a company on the rise, and I'm determined to help strengthen and expand our services so that the organization and our clients can continue to flourish in an ever-evolving MSP landscape."
Michael Bone is the latest addition to The 20's executive leadership team, which includes Tim Conkle (CEO), Ken Pecot (COO), Crystal McFerran (CMO), Ciera Cole (CXO), Ken Nix (CISO), and Donna Pebworth (CFO).
About The 20
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for MSP clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond cutting-edge tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders, and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit http://www.the20.com
