FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certrec is a leading provider for NERC regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications. Certrec is pleased to announce its membership with American Clean Power (ACP). As a member of this association, Certrec has already joined several working committees to advocate for clean power in Texas and the Midwest and for regulatory compliance.
Renewable energy is on track to triple its reach in the U.S. over the next 30 years. Through ACP, Certrec can help support this vital industry's growth. We can offer expertise in compliance solutions and in assisting energy providers to navigate complex regulations to avoid fines while providing reliable power to Americans.
See Certrec's Cautionary Tales from the NERC World to see what can happen when a NERC audit fails.
Certrec's Executive Director of Operations, Michelle Thomas, said of the new membership, "We are excited to play our part in boosting renewables and to help the American Clean Power Association's regulatory committee."
With many individuals worried about the future of our planet's climate, ACP members are presenting cost-effective solutions to this crisis. Certrec is enthused to be part of this organization and is looking forward to the opportunities membership will bring.
Renewables Research
In addition to Certrec's advocacy for renewables with ACP, Certrec is invested in the U.S. goals for a carbon-free future. To this end, Certrec continues its research to aid energy professionals with a greater understanding of the renewables market. For example, Certrec's market research depicted in this infographic lists the ten largest wind farms in the United States:
See more of Certrec's renewables market research here.
About Certrec:
Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the energy industry with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec's SaaS applications and consulting know-how have helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance and reduce their risks.
Certrec's engineers and business teams bring a cumulative 1,500 years of working experience in regulatory areas of compliance, engineering, and operations, including nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other Registered Entities generation and transmission.
Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 60+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.
