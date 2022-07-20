Dr. Mostaque Chowdhury, a board-certified ER physician said quality of patient care is at the forefront of everything SignatureCare Emergency Center does.
HOUSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every emergency room tries its best to provide the highest level of care to its patients but according to Dr. Mostaque Chowdhury, a board-certified emergency room physician, SignatureCare Emergency Center stands apart from the rest in the level of quality care it provides to patients.
While speaking to reporters with Denton, TX-based The Cross Timber Gazette newspaper recently, Dr. Chowdhurry, a physician and medical director at SignatureCare Emergency Center in Lewisville, TX, said this higher level of patient care begins as soon as you walk through the door and continues after your emergency room visit ends.
"It starts with the name. We provide signature service. Obviously, everyone wants to give the best care to the patient and every doctor is trying to give their highest level of care. We also do the same but go above and beyond by personalizing care to our patients."
He said SignatureCare Emergency Center's concern for the patient doesn't stop at the end of the visit adding that the ER calls the patient within 48 hours to see how they are doing, and to provide follow-up care with their providers.
"Our concern for our patients doesn't just end at the end of a visit to our emergency room. After we treat patients, we call them within 48 hours to see how they are doing and ensure they are receiving follow-up care with their providers. Our care is so signature that if you look at Google right now, we have 1,200-plus people giving us a 4.8 review. That's within only two years so we must be doing something good. Don't take our word for it. Take the word of our patients."
SignatureCare also builds relationships with nearby doctors' offices and pharmacies to refer patients for follow-up care in a seamless and efficient manner.
Dr. Chowdhurry said patients who come into SignatureCare are seen faster and the cost of care is considerably lower than at area hospitals.
"Our No. 1 way people find out about us is word of mouth – family and friends," Chowdhury said. "We are here for the community. We hope nobody has an emergency but if you find yourself in an emergency situation, please come here irrespective of your ability to pay. We are here to serve. Give us an opportunity and we'd be honored to serve you in the Signature caring way during your time of need."
He said that as a freestanding 24-hour emergency room, there is no difference between the illnesses treated at SignatureCare ER and those treated at local hospital emergency rooms.
"This is an emergency room. We can do anything the main hospital emergency room does. We can handle everything from stitches to seizures. We can stabilize the patient and if they need to go to the hospital, we can send them there or if the patient doesn't need hospital admission they can go home. In between cases if they just need an overnight stay, we can keep them 23 hours for observation and care, including IV interventions and pain management."
Read the full interview with The Cross Timbers Gazette here.
More information about SignatureCare Emergency Center is available at https://ercare24.com.
