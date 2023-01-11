Houston's cherished Smithsonian-affiliated Museum, The John P. McGovern Museum of Health, and Medical Science, has appointed Dr. James Flowers to its Board of Directors.
HOUSTON, Jan.11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston's cherished Smithsonian-affiliated Museum, The John P. McGovern Museum of Health, and Medical Science, has appointed Dr. James Flowers to its Board of Directors.
Dr. James Flowers, Ph.D., CSAT, LPC-S, is a mental health veteran with over 25 years of industry experience. As founder of the prestigious J. Flowers Health Institute, he helps lead the charge in providing concierge diagnostics and treatment services to individuals and families struggling with complex mental health and medical issues with institutions in Houston and the United Kingdom.
As a Board member of The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science, Dr. Flowers says not only does the museum's mission statement reflect his core passion in his life, but he's also eager to uphold the museum's mission of fostering wonder and curiosity about health, medical science, and the human body.
"I am humbled to bring more attention to mental health through interactive exhibits and meaningful discussion and assist in furthering the Houston Health Museum's purpose of empowering healthier living," said Flowers.
With a steady flow of visitors, the Health Museum works to become an even greater vehicle for families to understand their bodies, take proactive measures to be healthy, live longer and begin to counteract the rapidly rising costs of managing health.
The Houston Health Museum has served over 2.5 million visitors and continues to grow with the help of its board of directors.
