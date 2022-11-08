High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., LTD. (Mitsui Kinzoku) has become a member.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., LTD. (Mitsui Kinzoku) has become a member.
Mitsui Kinzoku has been contributing to worldwide society by providing various valuable products. One of those products is copper foil. The company focuses primarily on high-end applications in each electronics field, such as advanced packaging and high-speed communications. The company expects that their materials knowledge will be utilized in several HDP projects.
"I am pleased to welcome Mitsui Kinzoku to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in high-performance copper foil, especially for high-frequency and high-speed applications, will contribute significantly to several of our emerging technology projects", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.
About HDP
HDP User Group (http://www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the technical issues facing the industry, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Tokyo.
